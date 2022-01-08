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Mirror: Democrats Hide $700k Fines For Employers Who REFUSE Vaccine Mandate
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20 views • January 08, 2022
@TimCast Tim's discussion is about bending the rules and forcing it through. The Republic is done. No border, no country, no Republic. This is part of the spending package. Many cities are being cut out. The social media are unified from the democratic perspective. There is no republic. They are trying to impose their will on other states.
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