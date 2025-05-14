Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Why I'm Using Methylene Blue For My Metabolism - Dr. Boz [Annette Bosworth, MD]



In today's video, Dr. Boz [Annette Bosworth, MD] talks extensively about why she is using Methylene Blue, the benefits of methylene blue, dosing, contraindications, and much more.





Timestamps:

0:00 - Numbers & Intro: Why Methylene blue has my attention

5:06 - What are the Benefits & Claims?

7:05 - How Methylene Blue is used to fight free radicals (Methemoglobinemia)

15:40 - What Methylene Blue does in your mitochondria

24:55 - Does Methylene Blue really do anything?

31:24 - Clinical Observations: What it’s done for ME

33:52 - SALES & News

38:03 - Does Methylene Blue cause Serotonin syndrome?

43:06 - Dosing

47:30 - Q&A

