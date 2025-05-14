© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why I'm Using Methylene Blue For My Metabolism - Dr. Boz [Annette Bosworth, MD]
In today's video, Dr. Boz [Annette Bosworth, MD] talks extensively about why she is using Methylene Blue, the benefits of methylene blue, dosing, contraindications, and much more.
Timestamps:
0:00 - Numbers & Intro: Why Methylene blue has my attention
5:06 - What are the Benefits & Claims?
7:05 - How Methylene Blue is used to fight free radicals (Methemoglobinemia)
15:40 - What Methylene Blue does in your mitochondria
24:55 - Does Methylene Blue really do anything?
31:24 - Clinical Observations: What it’s done for ME
33:52 - SALES & News
38:03 - Does Methylene Blue cause Serotonin syndrome?
43:06 - Dosing
47:30 - Q&A
