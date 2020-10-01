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SIXTHSENSE EXCLUSIVE EXPOSE' - THE SUN IS A TRIANGLE? - FROM THE VIDEO NEW VIDEO UP ON RFB3
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56 views • October 01, 2020
⭐HIGH QUALITY 1080P VERSION HERE: https://bittube.tv/post/70e5ca50-250f-4dc3-8424-487c44667fa8
⭐MUSIC: Skeler - Arcadia⭐
⭐FREE DOWNLOAD: https://soundcloud.com/skelermusic/arcadia
⭐RFB3: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ
⭐RFB II: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q
⭐RichiefromBoston II RFB II: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURoO0x4AWy3ZV7n-GCjfFg
⭐VIDEO USED FOR ENHANCEMENT PROCESS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTK4u7MZy_w
Mind blowing, take a look... I did some adjustments to the tonal values, some LUT layering, blur and sharpen.
Richie needs to see this, but I guess it is what it is..
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!⭐
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://brandnewtube.com/@SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
⭐MUSIC: Skeler - Arcadia⭐
⭐FREE DOWNLOAD: https://soundcloud.com/skelermusic/arcadia
⭐RFB3: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ
⭐RFB II: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q
⭐RichiefromBoston II RFB II: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURoO0x4AWy3ZV7n-GCjfFg
⭐VIDEO USED FOR ENHANCEMENT PROCESS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTK4u7MZy_w
Mind blowing, take a look... I did some adjustments to the tonal values, some LUT layering, blur and sharpen.
Richie needs to see this, but I guess it is what it is..
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!⭐
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://brandnewtube.com/@SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
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