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Russian Journalists Were Fired At by APU Mortars near the village of Novozvanivka. 051622
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110 views • May 16, 2022
Russian journalists were hit by APU mortars near the village of Novozvanivka.
The armed forces of Ukraine fired at the correspondents of Izvestia, VGTRK and the representative of the LPR NM Ivan Filiponenko.
The mine they fired fell just 20 meters from the journalists.
There are no casualties. One soldier was saved from a splinter by his bulletproof vest.
The armed forces of Ukraine fired at the correspondents of Izvestia, VGTRK and the representative of the LPR NM Ivan Filiponenko.
The mine they fired fell just 20 meters from the journalists.
There are no casualties. One soldier was saved from a splinter by his bulletproof vest.
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