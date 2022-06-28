Primary Water, Aquafers, and Gadhafi's Great Man-Made River





NATO bombs the Great Man-Made River

https://humanrightsinvestigations.org/2011/07/27/great-man-made-river-nato-bombs/





The Primary Water Theory

https://exploration.transformative-technologies.com/index.php/applications/primary-water-theory/





The Mysterious Death of Stanley Meyer and His Water-Powered Car

https://www.gaia.com/article/the-mysterious-death-of-stanley-meyer-and-his-water-powered-car





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