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DANDELIONS are the BEST INDICATORS of...
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325 views • May 14, 2022
DANDELIONS - do you HATE / LOVE them? Or you just don’t care.
If you hate it you may have spent a lot of time and money trying to eliminate it. Here’s my understanding of what this plant is doing and how you can save a lot of time dealing with this plant.
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WANT MORE ABOUT DANDELION??? Check out this follow up video on the BEST USES of DANDELION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKrX2...
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TIMECODES:
0:00 - Reasons
1:43 - #1 compacted soil
3:12 - #2 calcium deficient
5:59 - #3 high acidity levels
6:20 - #4 abundance of shade
7:21 - Dandelions bring beneficial insects
8:38 - Dandelions what stage they are in
10:26 - Summary
Love dandelions💛
_______________________________________
** BIG ANNOUNCEMENT : VIRTUAL TOUR NOW AVAILABLE! **
Miracle Farms is an orchard unlike any other and THIS is an Online Course unlike anything you have ever seen! Begin your very own PRIVATE Virtual Tour of the Permaculture Orchard for FREE at http://www.miracle.farm/en/vt1/ (CLICK THAT LINK & TELL US WHAT YOU THINK!)
** NEW: Pruning Course. Start for free at pruningcourse.com **
_______________________________________
Have trees already? NEW PRUNING COURSE. Start for free at http://pruningcourse.com
Intrigued and want to VISIT the Permaculture Orchard? Start your VIRTUAL TOUR of the Permaculture Orchard for FREE at : http://miracle.farm/en/vt1/
Want to LEARN how to setup your own Permaculture Orchard or Planting? Watch the FILM 'The Permaculture Orchard: Beyond Organic' http://www.permacultureorchard.com
Want FOOD see The Farm: http://miracle.farm
Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lesfermes.farms
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stefansobko...
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stefan-so...
_______________________________________
This video was filmed & edited by Zack Zane
Shared from and subscribe to:
Stefan Sobkowiak - The Permaculture Orchard
https://www.youtube.com/c/StefanSobkowiak/videos
If you hate it you may have spent a lot of time and money trying to eliminate it. Here’s my understanding of what this plant is doing and how you can save a lot of time dealing with this plant.
_______________________________________
WANT MORE ABOUT DANDELION??? Check out this follow up video on the BEST USES of DANDELION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKrX2...
_______________________________________
TIMECODES:
0:00 - Reasons
1:43 - #1 compacted soil
3:12 - #2 calcium deficient
5:59 - #3 high acidity levels
6:20 - #4 abundance of shade
7:21 - Dandelions bring beneficial insects
8:38 - Dandelions what stage they are in
10:26 - Summary
Love dandelions💛
_______________________________________
** BIG ANNOUNCEMENT : VIRTUAL TOUR NOW AVAILABLE! **
Miracle Farms is an orchard unlike any other and THIS is an Online Course unlike anything you have ever seen! Begin your very own PRIVATE Virtual Tour of the Permaculture Orchard for FREE at http://www.miracle.farm/en/vt1/ (CLICK THAT LINK & TELL US WHAT YOU THINK!)
** NEW: Pruning Course. Start for free at pruningcourse.com **
_______________________________________
Have trees already? NEW PRUNING COURSE. Start for free at http://pruningcourse.com
Intrigued and want to VISIT the Permaculture Orchard? Start your VIRTUAL TOUR of the Permaculture Orchard for FREE at : http://miracle.farm/en/vt1/
Want to LEARN how to setup your own Permaculture Orchard or Planting? Watch the FILM 'The Permaculture Orchard: Beyond Organic' http://www.permacultureorchard.com
Want FOOD see The Farm: http://miracle.farm
Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lesfermes.farms
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stefansobko...
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stefan-so...
_______________________________________
This video was filmed & edited by Zack Zane
Shared from and subscribe to:
Stefan Sobkowiak - The Permaculture Orchard
https://www.youtube.com/c/StefanSobkowiak/videos
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