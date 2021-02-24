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광야의 소리 6,453(당신은 왕인가 사단의 시다바리인가)
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20 views • February 24, 2021
“만국이 그 빛 가운데로 다니고 땅의 왕들이 자기 영광을 가지고 그리로 들어오리라”(계 21:24,개역한글)
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