Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pathologist reveals what is really in the COVID vaccines
111 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Ryan Cole, MD Pathologist describes his practice and research to Del Bigtree to prove what he discovered. When you do an autopsy the blood tends to be red and jelly like and soft. Clots that come out of a dead person are different. They are not platelet like normal blood. The clots they are talking about are firm and rubbery. The consistency of those clots is different. You have to be careful not to get off the beaten track. Del Bigtree explains where he is coming from in his research. The pathologist shows his slides to prove his point. Mirrored

Keywords
pathologistautopsiespost mortem clots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket