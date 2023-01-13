Pathologist reveals what is really in the COVID vaccines

Ryan Cole, MD Pathologist describes his practice
and research to Del Bigtree to prove what he discovered. When you do an autopsy
the blood tends to be red and jelly like and soft. Clots that come out of a
dead person are different. They are not platelet like normal blood. The clots
they are talking about are firm and rubbery. The consistency of those clots is
different. You have to be careful not to get off the beaten track. Del Bigtree
explains where he is coming from in his research. The pathologist shows his
slides to prove his point. Mirrored
