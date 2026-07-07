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Woman realizes she was slowly poisoning herself for weeks
After a lot of research it turned out to be the Costco dishwasher pods, many other people reported the same thing
Costco dishwasher pods contain the chemical Benzotriazole, its an industrial corrosion inhibitor that’s not FDA-approved for food contact
I found it’s common in both Cascade and Kirkland, Costco options
It is also an endocrine disruptor
These should not be legal to sell. There are other brands that achieve the same results without these harmful chemicals being used on what you eat off of