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Woman realizes she was slowly poisoning herself for weeks
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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614 views • 3 days ago

Woman realizes she was slowly poisoning herself for weeks

After a lot of research it turned out to be the Costco dishwasher pods, many other people reported the same thing

Costco dishwasher pods contain the chemical Benzotriazole, its an industrial corrosion inhibitor that’s not FDA-approved for food contact

I found it’s common in both Cascade and Kirkland, Costco options

It is also an endocrine disruptor

These should not be legal to sell. There are other brands that achieve the same results without these harmful chemicals being used on what you eat off of

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woman realizesshe was slowly poisoningherself for weeks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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