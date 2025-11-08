BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Many Subpoenas By Christmas?!
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
941 followers
191 views • 1 day ago

Grand Conspiracy: One Playbook, Ten Years

* DOJ/FBI see a single continuity from alleged crimes to cover-ups.

* They are treating 2014-24 as one continuum, not scattered scandals.

* The largest wave of subpoenas and cases is consolidated in Florida.

* The same players and tactics run from then until now  all with one aim: stop Donald Trump.

* Next up, a grand jury decides if the dots connect legally.


Real America’s Voice | Bannon’s War Room (7 November 2025)

https://rumble.com/v71dcko-john-solomon-the-media-cried-witch-hunt-when-bolton-was-investigated.html

cover-upfbigrand jurydeep staterussia collusionirsdonald trumpdojjohn solomonclinton emailscrimesrussiagatesteve bannonsubpoenasrussia hoaxlois lernercover-upsjack smithgrand conspiracyburn bagsevidence purges
