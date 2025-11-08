How Many Subpoenas By Christmas?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grand Conspiracy: One Playbook, Ten Years
* DOJ/FBI see a single continuity from alleged crimes to cover-ups.
* They are treating 2014-24 as one continuum, not scattered scandals.
* The largest wave of subpoenas and cases is consolidated in Florida.
* The same players and tactics run from then until now — all with one aim: stop Donald Trump.
* Next up, a grand jury decides if the dots connect legally.
Real America’s Voice | Bannon’s War Room (7 November 2025)
https://rumble.com/v71dcko-john-solomon-the-media-cried-witch-hunt-when-bolton-was-investigated.html