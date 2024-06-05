Court Zoom Call - Boston's Woke Wu - Moving Election for Pensions

Judge stunned when man with suspended license joins court Zoom call while driving





A Michigan state judge appeared shocked when Corey Harris, who was charged with driving with a suspended license, appeared in his court hearing over Zoom for the charges while he was driving. Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson revoked Harris’ bond and ordered Harris to turn himself in at a local county jail the same day. Harris has a pretrial hearing scheduled on June 5, and the public defender representing Harris told CNN, “This is an ongoing case and Washtenaw County has no comment. We are allowing the process to move forward so that justice may prevail.”





https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/29/us/video/washtenaw-michigan-judge-cedric-simpson-suspended-license-digvid









McKenna commits a classic political gaffe





Looking into the camera, a boisterous McKenna, using emphatic hand gestures and raising her voice on key words for emphasis, declares: “But you know, I actually gave them some real advice. I said that if you actually say it louder, we’ve learned in the House of Commons, if you repeat it, if you say it louder, if that is your talking point, people will totally believe it.”





https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-screeched-in-mckenna-commits-a-classic-political-gaffe









Deception can be perfected: Can a repeated lie become 'a truth? '





With a little practice, one could learn to tell a lie that may be indistinguishable from the truth. New research shows that lying is more malleable than previously thought, and with a certain amount of training and instruction, the art of deception can be perfected.





https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/12/121206142045.htm









Boston's woke Democrat mayor claims criminals should NOT be prosecuted





Woke Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu (pictured left), who has been mayor of Boston since November 2021 has long supported a progressive approach to crime but is now looking for some of the most basic offenses to be completely off-limits to prosecution. Wu has argued for charges including shoplifting and disorderly conduct to be beyond the reach of prosectors along with other serious crimes including the receiving of stolen property and even driving with a suspended license.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/bostons-woke-democrat-mayor-claims-criminals-should-not-be-prosecuted/ss-BB1njNmA









Biden officially tops 80 million votes, beating Obama's record by 10 million





Biden won more than 80 million votes in the 2020 election, the ongoing vote count confirmed late Tuesday, meaning he beat the previous record by more than 10 million votes. That previous record was set by President Barack Obama,





https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-officially-tops-80-million-050204990.html









Here are the 80 MPs set to qualify for a pension with the help of a Liberal rule change





https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/here-are-the-80-mps-set-to-qualify-for-a-pension-with-the-help-of-a-liberal-rule-change









Moving election means tens of millions in extra pensions in pockets of MPs





https://www.baytoday.ca/local-news/letter-moving-election-means-tens-of-millions-in-extra-pensions-in-pockets-of-mps-8503940