DR. SHERRI TENPENNY AND PROF. DOLORES CAHILL WORLD UPDATE

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In this 60 minute interview Prof Dolores Cahill you will learn:
-about the formation of the World Freedom Alliance and Freedom Airways;
-why she bought a castle in Ireland;
-the long term plan for the global population put in place by Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Goals;
-how she has is educating the police on their unlawful police activity;
-why she calls the COVID19 injections (they’re not a Vzine);
-why the Nuremberg Trials need to be repeated and updated;
….and so much more!
What are you going to do RIGHT NOW? How can you push back? Professor Cahill has a very specific CALL TO ACTION that everyone can do and will really make a difference for all of humanity. You don’t want to miss this inspirational conversation and positive action to take now.
For the continuation of this interview and others, where we take a Deep Dive into their lives and work, join my podcast membership on The Tenpenny Files Premium Members at https://bit.ly/Tfiles