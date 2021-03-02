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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY AND PROF. DOLORES CAHILL WORLD UPDATE
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585 views • March 02, 2021
Info that matters.

GGT

3162 subscribers


In this 60 minute interview Prof Dolores Cahill you will learn:

-about the formation of the World Freedom Alliance and Freedom Airways;
-why she bought a castle in Ireland;
-the long term plan for the global population put in place by Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Goals;
-how she has is educating the police on their unlawful police activity;
-why she calls the COVID19 injections (they’re not a Vzine);
-why the Nuremberg Trials need to be repeated and updated;
….and so much more!

What are you going to do RIGHT NOW? How can you push back? Professor Cahill has a very specific CALL TO ACTION that everyone can do and will really make a difference for all of humanity. You don’t want to miss this inspirational conversation and positive action to take now.

For the continuation of this interview and others, where we take a Deep Dive into their lives and work, join my podcast membership on The Tenpenny Files Premium Members at https://bit.ly/Tfiles
Keywords
maskvaccineuntaxesdeathsviolationbanking systemdr sherri tenpennycovid-19prof dolores cahillinfo that mattersggtfreedom airlinefreedom alliance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy