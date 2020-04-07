© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They're coming for your kids!!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • April 07, 2020
LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE!
===== Social Media =====
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alisa.jae.aj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Alisa_jae
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alisajjae
AND because Big Tech Companies ARE censoring conservatives I am also on Alternative Social Media Platforms
Gab: https://gab.com/alisajae
Minds: https://www.minds.com/alisajae/
Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/profile/Alisa...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/AlisaJae/p...
Brighteon:
==== Sources =====
Gender Dysphoria: https://www.webmd.com/sex/gender-dysp...
Transitioning Kids: https://www.acpeds.org/the-college-sp...
Buzzfeed Article: https://www.buzzfeed.com/kellymartine...
Queer Kid Stuff: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCecs...
LGBT in Schools: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0SKt...
Cringe Panda on LGBT Agenda in Schools: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTidK...
Blaire White on QKS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etVBJ...
===== Social Media =====
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alisa.jae.aj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Alisa_jae
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alisajjae
AND because Big Tech Companies ARE censoring conservatives I am also on Alternative Social Media Platforms
Gab: https://gab.com/alisajae
Minds: https://www.minds.com/alisajae/
Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/profile/Alisa...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/AlisaJae/p...
Brighteon:
==== Sources =====
Gender Dysphoria: https://www.webmd.com/sex/gender-dysp...
Transitioning Kids: https://www.acpeds.org/the-college-sp...
Buzzfeed Article: https://www.buzzfeed.com/kellymartine...
Queer Kid Stuff: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCecs...
LGBT in Schools: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0SKt...
Cringe Panda on LGBT Agenda in Schools: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTidK...
Blaire White on QKS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etVBJ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.