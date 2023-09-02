Converting to Judaism, Part 1

The book of Esther describes the Jewish as thriving in a muli-cultural empire. They took over the Persian empire and immediately began murdering their opponents. No one laid a finger on them -- the played the victim and did unto others what others never did to them (murder). There is no reference to the Patriarchs, Moses, or God in in the Book of Esther.

The Book of Esther established the fact that many people convert to Judaism:

"And many people of other nationalities became Jews because fear of the Jews had seized them." Esther 8:17