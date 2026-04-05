ALL US Fighter Pilots RESCUED in DARING Iran Raid After Being Shot Down! Iran Regime HUMILIATED

America’s bravest just pulled off an INCREDIBLE rescue deep inside enemy territory! Both US fighter pilots from the downed F-15E Strike Eagle are SAFE after a high-risk, boots-on-the-ground daring mission in Iran.

The Iranian regime — a brutal, evil dictatorship that hates freedom — shot down our jet, put bounties on our pilots, and thought they could win. WRONG. US special forces went in, faced enemy fire, and brought our boys home alive!

This is what happens when America stands strong. No more weakness. The mullahs are shaking right now.

If you love our military, hate terrorist regimes, and want to see America win — smash that LIKE button, subscribe, and turn on notifications! Drop a comment: How should we deal with the Iran regime next?

God bless our troops. God bless the USA.