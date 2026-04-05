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ALL US Fighter Pilots RESCUED in DARING Iran Raid After Being Shot Down! Iran Regime HUMILIATED
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America’s bravest just pulled off an INCREDIBLE rescue deep inside enemy territory! Both US fighter pilots from the downed F-15E Strike Eagle are SAFE after a high-risk, boots-on-the-ground daring mission in Iran.The Iranian regime — a brutal, evil dictatorship that hates freedom — shot down our jet, put bounties on our pilots, and thought they could win. WRONG. US special forces went in, faced enemy fire, and brought our boys home alive!This is what happens when America stands strong. No more weakness. The mullahs are shaking right now.If you love our military, hate terrorist regimes, and want to see America win — smash that LIKE button, subscribe, and turn on notifications! Drop a comment: How should we deal with the Iran regime next?God bless our troops. God bless the USA. #USMilitary #IranWar #F15PilotRescue #Trump2026 #AmericaFirst
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military newsamerica firstus military powertrump iran wariran war 2026s pilots rescued iranf-15 shot down irandaring rescue mission iranus special forces iraniran regime exposedamerican heroes rescuedf-15e strike eagleiran bounty pilotsevil iran regimecombat search and rescuedowned fighter jetspecial forces raid iranpilots savedbreaking war newstrump strong leadership
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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