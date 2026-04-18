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🎵I'm in a New York state of mind
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Sophisticated Jazz-Pop, Piano Lounge, Soulful Male Vocals, Saxophone Solos, 70s Singer-Songwriter

[Intro]

[Solo Piano: slow, bluesy, rolling chords]

[Soft Hi-hat and Walking Bass enters]

[Verse 1]
Some folks like to get away
Take a holiday from the neighborhood
Hop a flight to Miami Beach
Or to Hollywood
But I'm taking a Greyhound
On the Hudson River Line
I'm in a New York state of mind

[Verse 2]
I've seen all the movie stars
In their fancy cars and their limousines
Been high in the Rockies under the evergreens
But I know what I'm needing
And I don't want to waste more time
I'm in a New York state of mind

[Chorus]
It was so easy living day by day
Out of touch with the rhythm and blues
But now I need a little give and take
The New York Times, The Daily News

[Verse 3]
It comes down to reality
And it's fine with me 'cause I've let it slide
Don't care if it's Chinatown or on Riverside
I don't have any reasons
I've left them all behind
I'm in a New York state of mind

[Bridge]

[Saxophone Solo: smoky, melodic, crescendo]

[Chorus]
It was so easy living day by day
Out of touch with the rhythm and blues
But now I need a little give and take
The New York Times, The Daily News

[Outro]
It comes down to reality
And it's fine with me 'cause I've let it slide
Don't care if it's Chinatown or on Riverside
I don't have any reasons
I've left them all behind
I'm in a New York state of mind

[Refrain]
I'm just taking a Greyhound on the Hudson River Line
'Cause I'm in a New York...

[Slow down] ...state of mind

[Ending]

[Final bluesy piano flourish]

[Fade out]
[End]

Keywords
soulful male vocalssophisticated jazz-poppiano loungesaxophone solos70s singer-songwriter
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