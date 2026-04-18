Sophisticated Jazz-Pop, Piano Lounge, Soulful Male Vocals, Saxophone Solos, 70s Singer-Songwriter

[Intro]



[Solo Piano: slow, bluesy, rolling chords]



[Soft Hi-hat and Walking Bass enters]



[Verse 1]

Some folks like to get away

Take a holiday from the neighborhood

Hop a flight to Miami Beach

Or to Hollywood

But I'm taking a Greyhound

On the Hudson River Line

I'm in a New York state of mind



[Verse 2]

I've seen all the movie stars

In their fancy cars and their limousines

Been high in the Rockies under the evergreens

But I know what I'm needing

And I don't want to waste more time

I'm in a New York state of mind



[Chorus]

It was so easy living day by day

Out of touch with the rhythm and blues

But now I need a little give and take

The New York Times, The Daily News



[Verse 3]

It comes down to reality

And it's fine with me 'cause I've let it slide

Don't care if it's Chinatown or on Riverside

I don't have any reasons

I've left them all behind

I'm in a New York state of mind



[Bridge]



[Saxophone Solo: smoky, melodic, crescendo]



[Chorus]

It was so easy living day by day

Out of touch with the rhythm and blues

But now I need a little give and take

The New York Times, The Daily News



[Outro]

It comes down to reality

And it's fine with me 'cause I've let it slide

Don't care if it's Chinatown or on Riverside

I don't have any reasons

I've left them all behind

I'm in a New York state of mind



[Refrain]

I'm just taking a Greyhound on the Hudson River Line

'Cause I'm in a New York...



[Slow down] ...state of mind



[Ending]



[Final bluesy piano flourish]



[Fade out]

[End]



