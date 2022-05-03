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Corona Investigative Committee - Session 101: Constructive Interference
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118 views • May 03, 2022
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-101-ENG-Odysee-final:f
Participants:
Manyan Ng (CEO and China expert at Epoch Times)
Cluse Krings (Author, ethnologist and journalist)
Cristina Armas (Lawyer)
Jens Biermann (Lawyer, here as consecutive translator)
Yoahn Pengra (Member of National Steering Committee of the Awaken India Movement)
Dr. Thomas Külken (General Practitioner)
Topic excerpt:
▫️Mega-Lockdown in Shanghai and other Chinese Metropolises and its Global Implications
▫️Chinese Role in the Great Reset
▫️Spanish protests and national gas shortages
▫️Judicial stage victories in Spain
▫️Resistance in India: Strong and quick to mobilize
▫️The necessity of social tripartism
▫️Mass Psychological View of the Overall Social Process
Participants:
Manyan Ng (CEO and China expert at Epoch Times)
Cluse Krings (Author, ethnologist and journalist)
Cristina Armas (Lawyer)
Jens Biermann (Lawyer, here as consecutive translator)
Yoahn Pengra (Member of National Steering Committee of the Awaken India Movement)
Dr. Thomas Külken (General Practitioner)
Topic excerpt:
▫️Mega-Lockdown in Shanghai and other Chinese Metropolises and its Global Implications
▫️Chinese Role in the Great Reset
▫️Spanish protests and national gas shortages
▫️Judicial stage victories in Spain
▫️Resistance in India: Strong and quick to mobilize
▫️The necessity of social tripartism
▫️Mass Psychological View of the Overall Social Process
Keywords
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