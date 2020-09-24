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Delores Cahill, PhD - Hold Leaders to Account for the False Information! - 09/22/2020
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127 views • September 24, 2020
YOU WILL LEARN: What are "cases?" Treatments that are effective for nearly all symptomatic coronavirus illness. How to prepare for the fall virus season. Why lockdowns and masks are not helpful, but actually harmful. What are the serious dangers of influenza vaccines? What have animal tests revealed about RNA coronavirus vaccines? How many babies died when they actually gave an RNA vaccine to them? What were the flaws in the hydroxychloroquine tests that claimed it was dangerous? Why have some who participated in those tests been arrested in South America? What is the difference between the mortality rate and the fatality rate? What means have been set up to monitor any adverse effects of vaccines? How serious are the health problems due to lockdowns? What country gave hydroxychloroquine to its leaders and then withheld it from the citizens? Does a lockdown really protect the elderly? What is the best way to protect the elderly? Did you know that October 10, 2020, is expected to bring 10 million people to Berlin in a demonstration? It is estimated that 60% of the German people are awake to the false information that has shut down the world.
Keywords
immune systemfreedom of speechmalfeasancevitaminsmaskszincfreedom of assemblycoronaviruscasesimmunologyinhaled steroidsdelores cahillimmune system primingunelected unaccountable organizationsscientific journalswithdrawn articlesmichael levitt nobel prizemandatory does not mean compulsorymax planck institutehydroxychloroquine studyviral interferenceharm-benefit analysisinterferonpreventablemanslaughter
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