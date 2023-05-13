Joan of Arc: Hero or Heretic? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on May 13, 2023
We have all heard of Joan or Arc, but do we know the truth about her? What did she do and why was she so controversial? Who killed her and why? And what did she stand for? Hear Fr. Chris Alar as he separates fact from fiction, truth vs. legend of this saint.
