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Nephilim Anti-Human Agenda, New World Order, Human Hosts & more w/ Dr. Laura Sanger (1of2)
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229 views • April 15, 2022
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Dr. Laura Sanger joins the program to share her extensive research into the Nephilim from the days of Noah through today. She shows how the original documented Nephilim agenda maps to the current New World Order Globalist agenda. We discuss the importance of understanding who our enemy is and how we can defeat them for good. You can see more of her work at
https://nolongerenslaved.com/
Dr. Laura Sanger does an exclusive for my members on the specific 18 characteristics to identify a Nephilim Human Host. You can sign up at
https://SarahWestall.tv
or for Ebener at
https://SarahWestall.com
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Learn more about C60 Complete at
https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech
Protect your family and your assets with Silver & Gold - Contact [email protected], tell them "Sarah sent you" and receive excellent service and the lowest prices in the country, guaranteed!
Dr. Laura Sanger joins the program to share her extensive research into the Nephilim from the days of Noah through today. She shows how the original documented Nephilim agenda maps to the current New World Order Globalist agenda. We discuss the importance of understanding who our enemy is and how we can defeat them for good. You can see more of her work at
https://nolongerenslaved.com/
Dr. Laura Sanger does an exclusive for my members on the specific 18 characteristics to identify a Nephilim Human Host. You can sign up at
https://SarahWestall.tv
or for Ebener at
https://SarahWestall.com
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Learn more about C60 Complete at
https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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