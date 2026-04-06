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Ethiopian Bible: Considered the World’s First Bible | Eddie Conner
Sarah Westall
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Learn more about my lawsuit at the following links:

Press Release: https://sarahwestall.com/sarah-westall-google-lawsuit-2026/

Why I filed: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/blaze-tv-sara-gonzales-covers-my

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Eddie Conner rejoins the Sunday Night Thrive Hour this Easter to discuss the true meanings—according to us—of the teachings of Jesus. A self-described soul intuitive, Eddie is deeply spiritual and considered one of America’s top psychics, bringing a unique perspective to this conversation. We explore what Jesus said, what it means, and how many who claim to follow those teachings may not be living in alignment with them.

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We also discuss the Ethiopian Bible, which is thought by many to be the original and unchanged version of the text. Eddie highlights several points from these original writings that differ from modern versions and what those differences could mean for how we understand the message today.

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You can learn more about Eddie and get a personal reading at https://EddieConner.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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