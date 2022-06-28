Monkeypox | Part 2: Will the WHO Use Monkeypox to Usher In Worldwide Medical Surveillance State?!!

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Websites Referenced During Today's Show:
Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary Featuring General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Simone Gold, etc. for FREE at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Download The Great Reset versus The Great ReAwakening book for FREE today at: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com - Less than 1,000 tickets remaining and you can name your price
www.InfoWarsStore.com - Support One of the Most Consistent Sources of Truth Today
Add Doctors That You Can Trust Into Your Phone Today At: www.MeehanMD.com
Secure a COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption Today At: www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com
www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask
Find American Made Products Today At: www.MMM-USA.com
Content Referenced On Today's Show:
China’s Xi Orders Military to Prepare for ‘Non-War’ Operations https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-xi-orders-military-to-prepare-for-non-war-operations_4529600.html
The World Health Organization Is Nearing Declaring an International Public-Health Emergency? https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2022/06/23/is-monkeypox-an-international-public-health-emergency
The Great Reset | "If You Go Outside from 10 AM to 4 PM You Need to Be Careful." https://rumble.com/v19kb7e-the-great-reset-if-you-go-outside-from-10-am-to-2-pm-you-need-to-be-careful.html