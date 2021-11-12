After COVID Vaccine Being Rolled Out Across the World, More & More Athletes Suffer Cardiac Diseases

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11/08/2021 We are seeing more and more athletes, who are supposed to be the healthiest people, collapse on the playing fields, suffer cardiac diseases, or even lose their lives. Does this have something to do with the Covid vaccine? We highly doubt it!