The counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Army has not yet begun, and in the meantime, the Ukrainian military is suffering losses because of the ongoing Russian strikes across the country.

On May 28, Ukraine experienced one of the largest drone attacks, 54 UAVs targeted the country, President Vladimir Zelensky declared.

The capital of the country was targeted for the fourteenth time in May. The air alert in Kiev lasted five hours. According to the Kiev’s authorities, damage was recorded in different districts of the city because of the fallen wreckage. One person was reportedly killed.

The next day, the strikes continued.

On the night of May 29, another series of powerful explosions thundered in Kiev. More damage from the fallen wreckage was again confirmed. However, Kiev’s officials never reveal their true losses.

Local sources also reported strikes in the Lviv, Zhytomyr, Odessa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Poltava regions. Both Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukrainian facilities.

The administration of the Khmelnitsky region recognized the strike on a military facility, damage to the runway and five aircraft.

In its turn, the Ukrainian military intensified shelling on peaceful areas of Donbass and the border regions of Russia.

In the DPR, Ukrainian forces fired 250 shells over the past day. Five civilians were wounded.

The village of Almaznaya in the LPR was hit by three HIMARS MLRS missiles. Three civilians were killed and seven others were wounded.

In addition, the Ukrainian military used Storm Shadow missiles to attack cities on the coast of the Azov Sea. Over the past day, Russian air defense systems successfully repelled attacks on Berdyansk and Mariupol. The active use of expensive Western cruise missiles in the Zaporozhye region signals that this is still a priority direction for the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Attempts by Ukrainian drones to strike strategic targets on the territory of Russia continue.

On May 28, the target was the Ilsky refinery in the Krasnodar Kray. All drones were shot down.

On the same day, a Ukrainian UAV hit car in the Bryansk region. Two Russian servicemen were killed.

Border villages in the Russian Belgorod region are constantly shelled by Ukrainian artillery. On May 27, Ukrainian forces killed another civilian in the village of Schebekino.

Constant shelling also continues in the Kursk border region, where another civilian was recently killed.

The Russian military is reinforcing its defense in the border regions. Kiev, which is allegedly waging a defensive war and previously rejected any possibility of invading Russian territory, now openly declares such intentions and launches ground attacks on small border villages terrorizing the local population. It should not be excluded that such combat reconnaissance operations may lead to a larger-scale attack of the Ukrainian Army in Russia.

