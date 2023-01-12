THIS IS NOT A VACCINE

There is NO Evidence that the alleged "Virus" SARS-COV-2 even exist. There is NO Evidence that the alleged Virus, which has never shown to exist, is pathogenic at all. There was no excess mortality worldwide in 2020, as the alleged "Pandemic" was at its highest (allegedly). We have excess mortality since they released the solution to the fake problem they just declared in the Media. Therefore, the "Killer" is not a fictitious "Virus", the Killer is the so called "Vaccine", that is not a Vaccine at all, but a Poisonous, Deathly nano-tech-Gene-Therapy. With the ability to poison everyone with any Poison they Want via injections they call "Vaccines", they are now able to achieve their Goals of "Sustainability" by massive depopulation "to save lives". Everything they say, the opposite is true. There is no Virus, there is no Pandemic, there is no Vaccine. There is a massive Poisoning effort to "Reduce the Population". And the Fake Vaccines are just one Method they use to poison us.

