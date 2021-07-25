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As far as the UK is concerned they will be considered fully vaccinated whether they have had...
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152 views • July 25, 2021
Proof positive that the 'vaccines' are a trial not a treatment. You don't use a placebo when trying to prevent a deadly illness.
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