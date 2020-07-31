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FLOTILLA: We Con the World
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32 views • July 31, 2020
This a a Parody of the Live Aid Concerts which benefited Africa. It show how gullible the Main Stream Leftist Media is to Terrorist Lies. The Song is about the 31May 2010 raid on the Turkish ship MV Mavi Marmara by the Israeli Shayetet 13, naval commandos, which found armed Terrorist and weapons from the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (İHH), of stead of aid for Gaza.
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