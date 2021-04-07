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WORD: NEFARIOUS PLOTS IN ANTARTICA! WHAT I SAW! THE M@RK! Part 3 of 4
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560 views • April 07, 2021
Original Video posted on March 30 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/T5i9CRnL7LM
.
EZEKIEL 33 MINISTRY
MY DAUGHTER,
WHEN YOU SEE THE SWORD COMING,
WARN MY PEOPLE!
PART 3 OF 4...
*CORRECTION: I REALIZED WHEN I WAS TALKING ABOUT EXCEPTIONS OF V BEING CLEANSED BY THE BLOOD OF JESUS, I SAID FORCED DOWN ONLY REFERENCING TO SMALL CHILDREN BUT IS ADULTS TOO. SORRY FOR THAT OMISSION.
You don't believe this V is the mark, you better check out the following link:
https://youtu.be/qUGAd7OZDj0
https://youtu.be/GMldJRqfTl0
https://youtu.be/u9uLDGcjpfQ
*PLS SEE LINKS AND SCRIPTURES PROVIDED IN PARTS 1 & 2 AS WELL TO STUDY.
LINK OF WORD CALLED "DISCERN THE MARK part 1"
https://youtu.be/DlJbb6HudDw
LINK OF WORD CALLED "I HAVE SET BEFORE YOU LIFE OR DEATH" part 2
https://youtu.be/A4-cygWrYrY
REFERENCED LINKS FOR SISTER BETTE/A SERVANT'S HEART:
https://youtu.be/Yx-UuNmsGyg
https://youtu.be/qF0WheX9wkc
https://youtu.be/HZlBM2iieag
*RHEMA WORDS GIVEN FOR HUMANS:
NEVARIOUS PLOTS/TINKERING WITH MY DNA/CRISPER/BLENDED/VARIANTS/VIRALENCE
*FOR ANIMAL-CHIMERAS
CONFIRMATION SCRIPTURES:
LUKE 8:17, A REVEALING
ESPHESIANS 5:11
REVELATION 18:23
GENESIS 6
REVELATION 13:15-18
REVEALATION 14:9-11
REVELATION 12:11
IF YOU ARE LED TO SHARE, PLS BE CAUTIOUS OF WHERE DUE TO HARSH SENSORSHIP! THANK YOU ALL. 🙏
TAKE IT TO THE LORD FOR DISCERNMENT AND CONFIRMATION.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
EZEKIEL 33 MINISTRY
MY DAUGHTER,
WHEN YOU SEE THE SWORD COMING,
WARN MY PEOPLE!
PART 3 OF 4...
*CORRECTION: I REALIZED WHEN I WAS TALKING ABOUT EXCEPTIONS OF V BEING CLEANSED BY THE BLOOD OF JESUS, I SAID FORCED DOWN ONLY REFERENCING TO SMALL CHILDREN BUT IS ADULTS TOO. SORRY FOR THAT OMISSION.
You don't believe this V is the mark, you better check out the following link:
https://youtu.be/qUGAd7OZDj0
https://youtu.be/GMldJRqfTl0
https://youtu.be/u9uLDGcjpfQ
*PLS SEE LINKS AND SCRIPTURES PROVIDED IN PARTS 1 & 2 AS WELL TO STUDY.
LINK OF WORD CALLED "DISCERN THE MARK part 1"
https://youtu.be/DlJbb6HudDw
LINK OF WORD CALLED "I HAVE SET BEFORE YOU LIFE OR DEATH" part 2
https://youtu.be/A4-cygWrYrY
REFERENCED LINKS FOR SISTER BETTE/A SERVANT'S HEART:
https://youtu.be/Yx-UuNmsGyg
https://youtu.be/qF0WheX9wkc
https://youtu.be/HZlBM2iieag
*RHEMA WORDS GIVEN FOR HUMANS:
NEVARIOUS PLOTS/TINKERING WITH MY DNA/CRISPER/BLENDED/VARIANTS/VIRALENCE
*FOR ANIMAL-CHIMERAS
CONFIRMATION SCRIPTURES:
LUKE 8:17, A REVEALING
ESPHESIANS 5:11
REVELATION 18:23
GENESIS 6
REVELATION 13:15-18
REVEALATION 14:9-11
REVELATION 12:11
IF YOU ARE LED TO SHARE, PLS BE CAUTIOUS OF WHERE DUE TO HARSH SENSORSHIP! THANK YOU ALL. 🙏
TAKE IT TO THE LORD FOR DISCERNMENT AND CONFIRMATION.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
Keywords
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