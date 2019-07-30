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Insane 2000m Shot with AX338 from Mile High Shooting
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25 views • July 30, 2019
Larry takes the crew back to Gunsite in Arizona to attempt a 2000m with Sniper's Hide founder Frank Galli. The AX338 rifle was provided my Randy Pennington at Mile High Shooting and Accessories.
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