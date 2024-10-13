© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Babylon Bee: January 6, Dan Bongino: Election Denier, Dr Steve Turley: BACKFIRES, Operation Freedom | EP1350 - Highlights Begin 10/13/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5ijliz-ep1350.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - Miss67
https://rumble.com/v5if911-ep1349.html#comment-475012505
***
The Babylon Bee 10/13 - January 6: The Most Deadliest Day is NOW PLAYING! | Babylon Bee Podcast
https://youtu.be/rh1LuVsyr24?t=104
***
Dan Bongino 10/13 - Send This to EVERY Liberal Calling You An "Election Denier"
https://rumble.com/embed/v5g37z5/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 10/13 - DEMS Attempt TO SWAY Votes From Trump BACKFIRES!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5g35l1/?pub=2trvx
*** 3:00
Operation Freedom Special: General Paul Vallely Dissects A World In Chaos
https://rumble.com/embed/v5g6nf5/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths