INSANE: TRUMP MEETS WITH TERRORIST! - Invites Jolani To White House As Christians Tortured In Syria

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of President Donald Trump meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa (al-Jolani) the leader of Syria following his ousting of Assad earlier this year.





Jolani who was head of HTS (formerly al-Nusra Front) and worked with Al Qaeda was wanted by the FBI as one of the most wanted terrorists in the world for over a decade due to his mass murder of civilians as well as Americans.





Jolani with Israel's support overthrew Assad in early 2025 and has since tortured and killed countless Alawites and Christians.





His meeting with Trump in the White House is all the more ridiculous considering it was to make a deal with the US government to overthrow ISIS. Another group armed and funded by both the US and Israel.





Reagan met with the Taliban in the White House. Carter armed and funded the Mujahideen via Zbigniew Brzezinski in the late 70s. FDR armed and funded Ho Chi Minh in the 30s. The US and Israel have armed and funded Al Qaeda, the Taliban, ISIS, the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and HTS. This perpetual chaos being funded is another example of the Hegelian Dialectic in politics. Problem, reaction, solution, repeat.





These Israeli proxies continue to devastate the Middle East and then people call on Israel to bring "peace?" It's insanity.





The continued creation of these proxies is why we are seeing international chaos. By design.





Trump who ran initially against the deep state and neocons now fully embraces them under the guise of "peace." Bush did the same. Are people so incredibly normalized to this that they can't see the perpetuation of the same military industrial complex that has existed for the past 100 years? How can people be so blind?





It is not 5D chess to kill thousands of innocent civilians (mostly children) in order to "bring down the deep state."





This is yet another reason why government is not a solution to problems created by government. Will people finally realize all presidents are puppets and stop making excuses and "waiting to see" what happens next?





This is manufactured chaos and the solution is to withdraw from politics and focus on individual freedom which you cannot be granted. You must live it or you must give it up. That's on you.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





