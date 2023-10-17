Create New Account
Story of Palestine SONG
I AM A PERSON
Published 21 hours ago

http://ProjectSEE.com

In Leviticus God said through Moses, "don't defile yourselves with the deeds of the Canaanites or the land will vomit you out as it did them." He said those included baby murder (abortion), and sodomy (butt sex, man on man, buggery). Israel funds and celebrates these. They broke the agreement. These things are and were ILLEGAL in Palestine.

