Matt Lohmeier on Space Force and Cultural Marxism |
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Matt Lohmeier is a fighter jet pilot and former commander in Space Force, who was fired for pointing out wokeness in the organisation.  

Postmodernism is destroying everything, including the United States Air Force. We chatted about seeing Earth from high up; admiring the stars; neo-Marxism destroying everything; and why Top Gun was a great movie.

His book Irresistible Revolution was published in May 2021, at which time Matt was a respected active-duty commander in the newly formed US Space Force. For publishing and speaking about his book, then-Lieutenant Colonel Lohmeier was relieved of his command and subjected to an Inspector General investigation launched from the Pentagon.

