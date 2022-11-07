The Great Purge - Of The Blue Check Scum

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The Official Harry Vox Channel
@Harry-Vox
Stop calling these morons left liberals. They are more like jackbooted authoritarian thugs with LGBTQ window dressing than anything remotely resembling a person with true liberal values.
They cheer on war, surveillance state, big business and big pharma. These people will cheer on whoever the shadow banking cartels through their networks tell them to cheer on. Otherwise, they're told, they're not a good person.
They foolishly lined up for their poison shots because they were told that their value as person was determined by how slavishly they did what Pfizer (the most corrupt company in human history) told them was "the science" and now they will a lifetime of serious health issues to show for trusting that "science."