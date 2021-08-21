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Frustrating, but try to understand the show
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121 views • August 21, 2021
The masses are being played. It worked a whole lot better when they began this show, but as we enter ACT XXXI, Scene 821 with no real change in plot, style and gimmicks, the audience is walking out of the theater in disgust.
The big plays are still injected DNA-alterations, micro-divided cultures, weaponized 5G, currency crashes, one-world-crypto-currency, foreign invasion, civil war, weather war ...
They do have a large arsenal. But we are smarter, more creative, courageous and willing to fight to the death for liberty ... things they simply cannot understand.
Heckuva show. Hang on. Fight back.
The big plays are still injected DNA-alterations, micro-divided cultures, weaponized 5G, currency crashes, one-world-crypto-currency, foreign invasion, civil war, weather war ...
They do have a large arsenal. But we are smarter, more creative, courageous and willing to fight to the death for liberty ... things they simply cannot understand.
Heckuva show. Hang on. Fight back.
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