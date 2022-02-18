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Freedom Convoy Feb. 17 Evangelist Len Lindstrom
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60 views • February 18, 2022
There are no coincidences. God led me and Len Lindstrom to meet tonight and what a great guy. What an awesome night. Everyone, if you can, find a freedom rally and join the likeminded to commune in freedom, joy and the Lord's spirit.
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