Border Polycrisis: ‘Red Dawn' with Maj. Jeffrey Prather, Christie Hutcherson | Unrestricted Truths Ep. 372

Here at AMP INSIDER, we want to help foster the depths of your research with content, exclusive discounts & rates, and premium resources that are founded by fellow patriots fighting for America and YOU.





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘GRUNDVIG’ You’ll Recieve The First Month for Just $1… that’s 90% OFF! Don’t Lose Out On This Opportunity… Only Being Offered For a Limited Time Only, Make Sure To Subscribe Now at: https://ampinsider.us





AMP greatly appreciates each subscriber, as it’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





PROTECT YOUR HARD-EARNED ASSETS! BUY GOLD, BUY SILVER, BUY NOW: https://bit.ly/PHDGrundvig





Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com