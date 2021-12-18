Roger Stone went before the sham J6 committee this morning and kept his mouth shut the whole time.



“I did invoke my 5th Amendment rights to every question, not because I have done anything wrong, but because I am fully aware of the House Democrats long history of fabricating perjury charges on the basis of comments that are innocuous, immaterial or irrelevant...



This is witch hunt 3.0. If the Speaker was seriously interested in getting to the bottom of what happened on January 6th, she would release the 1,000’s of hours of videotape taken by government cameras on the incidents of that day. She would also release the audio transmissions of all law enforcement agencies on that day.”