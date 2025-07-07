BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zack Snyder & James Gunn SHOCK Fans with Rick and Morty Cameo! 😱🎬
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
5 followers
0
26 views • 21 hours ago

Zack Snyder & James Gunn SHOCK Fans with Rick and Morty Cameo! 😱🎬 DC legends Zack Snyder and James Gunn just made surprise appearances in Rick and Morty Season 8, Episode 7 — and fans are loving it! Playing wild versions of themselves, the directors brought unexpected chaos and comedy to the multiverse. Here’s how it happened and why it's blowing up the internet! 👉 Watch now to catch all the cameos and behind-the-scenes details. 🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe to News Plus Globe for more entertainment news, pop culture surprises, and multiverse madness! #ZackSnyder #JamesGunn #risk #ytshorts #DCUniverse #Multiverse #AnimationNews #RickAndMortySeason8 #CameoAlert #NewsPlusGlobe #WubbaLubbaDubDub

Keywords
zack snyderzack snyder 300zack snyder cutzack snyder filmzack snyder filmszack snyder wiredzack snyder moviezack snyder stylezack snyder googlezack snyder movieszack snyder careerzack snyder actionzack snyder rankedzack snyder jackedgaveta zack snyderzack snyder filmes
