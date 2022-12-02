Whistleblower Warns Of Gold Bullion Scams

Following several testimonies from ordinary people who reported having been grievously overcharged by some high-profile precious metals dealers, we were shocked to learn how many individuals, couples, and widows are being overcharged to lose up to half of their retirement nest-egg or more. Now an industry insider came forward as a whistleblower to share his current experience working in a high-pressure, predatory organization built on a business practice of pushing expensive gold & silver on clients, instead of competitively priced bullion. This whistleblower explains his path into the precious metals IRA business, how he hoped to help people acquire real assets outside the banking system, and how he quickly found out the constant pressure he would be under to steer retirees into expensive special coins costing multiple times what normal gold & silver should cost. Surprisingly, some of the worst offending firms are characterized by famous celebrity spokespersons, such as retired sports starts, movie or TV stars, or retired politicians, and by polished expensive advertisements that convey an aura of trustworthiness, while simultaneously pressuring investors to buy odd sized specialty coins, proof sets, rare collectibles, or first-strike mint sets, that cut their savings in half and transferred the wealth to the dealer. Please share this interview widely, so we can all be aware and prepared! BUY SILVER & GOLD and support this channel! Personal service, competitive pricing, and over three-decades in business. CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237) or email your name and phone number to [email protected] _____________________________ Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com _____________________________ CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” ! Social Media links YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3gYtU8Q Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libertyandfinance Gab: https://gab.com/LibertyAndFinance Parler: https://parler.com/libertyfinance Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1023449 Amazon podcasts: https://amzn.to/3SLyANx iHeart Radio: https://iheart.com/podcast/102551300/ Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/LibertyAndFinance Donate to Support Our Mission! https://www.Patreon.com/LibertyAndFinance or https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers _____________________________ Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734. The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK. All Rights Reserved.

