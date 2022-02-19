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2/18/2022 Miles Guo: Whether to invade Taiwan or not, the world has determined that Xi had wanted to invade Taiwan, whereas Putin managed to divert attention on the Ukraine issue. Russia asked if the CCP would be kicked out of the SWIFT system after invading Taiwan, and the Americans nodded