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GEORGIA DNC VOTE FRAUD WAS ACTUALLY ORCHESTRATED TREASON AND ALL CAUGHT ON CAMERA (VIDEO)
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138 views • December 04, 2020
Here we see two videos from inside a Georgia Vote Counting Station. The black lady with the blonde braided extensions was seen placing 4 or 5 suitcases underneath a table covered by a black tablecloth early in the morning. Then you see several DEMONrats grab the suitcases FULL of FAKE UNFOLDED and UNMAILED BALLOTS and pass them out to be counted, after the facility was shut down. Earlier in the day you will also see her pocketing a thumdrive (you can bet it is from primarily Conservative Republican Voter District) so essentially an entire district worth of votes aren't counted for Trump. I have said for decades now that ELECTIONS ARE FAKE, but this is amazing proof that several states are trying an ELECTION COUP. This doesn't even include the millions of fraudulent and changed votes by Dominion, Hammer, and Scorecard.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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