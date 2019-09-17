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My New Book-POWER INFUSION-Now Available Everywhere!
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28 views • September 17, 2019
Discover spiritual warfare strategy that CHANGES EVERYTHING and reveals the joys in battle through the God of victory!
My new book, POWER INFUSION, was released at the Steve Quayle conference in Branson, MO, September 12-15, 2019.
Thank you for all of the book reviews and interest. I'm so glad you are being encouraged by what you're reading in POWER INFUSION.
REVIEWS
"I literally devoured your book in about 2 or 3 days. In my opinion, it's one of the best books out there on the topic. I plan to re-read it again soon to hopefully do more in-depth learning from it. I feel like the Lord literally dropped your book in my lap and it's really helped to compartmentalize and offer direction to my thoughts and ideas on how to get closer to Jesus and witness to people. It's also helped clear any left over nonsense from my dreams too, which is amazing! (Thank you Jesus!)"
-K, 10/2/19
"I ended up purchasing and started reading POWER INFUSION today. I'm on page 80 at the moment I'm writing this and I just wanted to say I think it's extremely well written and so spot on! I couldn't help but pause and reach out real quick to say keep doing what you're doing! You're an inspirational warrior for the Kingdom of Christ! I can't wait to finish your book (multiple times)."
-KB, 9/26/19
"Halfway through your book. Very well compiled, lots of scripture backup and clarity. Well done."
-JC, 10/3/19
"I really like the book. From the very first words of the dedication I was touched. As I read I really feel the Holy Spirit, that God's hand was in and on the writing of this book. Thank you."
-DL, 10/4/19
The paperback and eBook in PDF, ePub, Apple Books, Nook, and Kindle, are available at booksellers below:
BookLocker: Paperback, PDF, ePub & Kindle
https://booklocker.com/books/10563.html
Amazon: Paperback & Kindle
https://www.amazon.com/POWER-INFUSION-Spiritual-Warfare-Everything/dp/1644381338/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Power+Infusion+Sanda+Allyson&qid=1568684098&sr=8-1
Barnes & Noble: Paperback & Nook
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/power-infusion-sanda-allyson/1133458860?ean=9781644381335
Apple Books: eBook
https://books.apple.com/us/book/id1482530229
Kobo: eBook
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/power-infusion
Please share this video and search for my book. It is really helpful for the SEO and to keep it on Amazon's lists.
Visit our ministry website: https://myrtleministries.com/
And, support our work via our GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/MyrtleMinistries
Thank you so much! Here is a description of the book:
POWER INFUSION is a guidebook that equips and empowers the Remnant to be effective in the last days!
We can't be effective for Kingdom work, nor can we experience the fullness of the relationship with Yeshua Jesus that is available to us, if we are bound by destructive patterns, trauma, and spiritual oppression.
This training is a road map to freedom from bondage. And the passage will move you into deeper relationship with the Savior of our souls, so we can boldly take back the territory the enemy has stolen!
READ & DISCOVER:
- How spiritual warfare is intimately connected to your relationship with Jesus.
- How to walk in victory and joy through the battle, not just after it’s over.
- How to defend against attack with skill and agility.
- How to walk in power, love and a sound mind…for life!
When we walk in new victory, when people are delivered and forever changed by a supernatural encounter with the Living God, the spiritually starving are drawn to The Light like moths to a flame.
Discover spiritual warfare strategy that CHANGES EVERYTHING and reveals the joys in battle through the God of victory.
My new book, POWER INFUSION, was released at the Steve Quayle conference in Branson, MO, September 12-15, 2019.
Thank you for all of the book reviews and interest. I'm so glad you are being encouraged by what you're reading in POWER INFUSION.
REVIEWS
"I literally devoured your book in about 2 or 3 days. In my opinion, it's one of the best books out there on the topic. I plan to re-read it again soon to hopefully do more in-depth learning from it. I feel like the Lord literally dropped your book in my lap and it's really helped to compartmentalize and offer direction to my thoughts and ideas on how to get closer to Jesus and witness to people. It's also helped clear any left over nonsense from my dreams too, which is amazing! (Thank you Jesus!)"
-K, 10/2/19
"I ended up purchasing and started reading POWER INFUSION today. I'm on page 80 at the moment I'm writing this and I just wanted to say I think it's extremely well written and so spot on! I couldn't help but pause and reach out real quick to say keep doing what you're doing! You're an inspirational warrior for the Kingdom of Christ! I can't wait to finish your book (multiple times)."
-KB, 9/26/19
"Halfway through your book. Very well compiled, lots of scripture backup and clarity. Well done."
-JC, 10/3/19
"I really like the book. From the very first words of the dedication I was touched. As I read I really feel the Holy Spirit, that God's hand was in and on the writing of this book. Thank you."
-DL, 10/4/19
The paperback and eBook in PDF, ePub, Apple Books, Nook, and Kindle, are available at booksellers below:
BookLocker: Paperback, PDF, ePub & Kindle
https://booklocker.com/books/10563.html
Amazon: Paperback & Kindle
https://www.amazon.com/POWER-INFUSION-Spiritual-Warfare-Everything/dp/1644381338/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Power+Infusion+Sanda+Allyson&qid=1568684098&sr=8-1
Barnes & Noble: Paperback & Nook
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/power-infusion-sanda-allyson/1133458860?ean=9781644381335
Apple Books: eBook
https://books.apple.com/us/book/id1482530229
Kobo: eBook
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/power-infusion
Please share this video and search for my book. It is really helpful for the SEO and to keep it on Amazon's lists.
Visit our ministry website: https://myrtleministries.com/
And, support our work via our GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/MyrtleMinistries
Thank you so much! Here is a description of the book:
POWER INFUSION is a guidebook that equips and empowers the Remnant to be effective in the last days!
We can't be effective for Kingdom work, nor can we experience the fullness of the relationship with Yeshua Jesus that is available to us, if we are bound by destructive patterns, trauma, and spiritual oppression.
This training is a road map to freedom from bondage. And the passage will move you into deeper relationship with the Savior of our souls, so we can boldly take back the territory the enemy has stolen!
READ & DISCOVER:
- How spiritual warfare is intimately connected to your relationship with Jesus.
- How to walk in victory and joy through the battle, not just after it’s over.
- How to defend against attack with skill and agility.
- How to walk in power, love and a sound mind…for life!
When we walk in new victory, when people are delivered and forever changed by a supernatural encounter with the Living God, the spiritually starving are drawn to The Light like moths to a flame.
Discover spiritual warfare strategy that CHANGES EVERYTHING and reveals the joys in battle through the God of victory.
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