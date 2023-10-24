Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From Iran, Putin's Aide Warns USA For Sending Warships, Missiles To Middle East
channel image
White Knight
5 Subscribers
133 views
Published Tuesday

Amid a volley of threats between the United States of America and Iran over the Israel-Hamas war, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited Tehran. Lavrov accused the US of escalating the risk of conflict in the Middle East by increasing its military deployment in the region. Meanwhile, the Joe Biden administration claimed that its troops in Iraq and Syria had come under attack from groups supported by Iran.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket