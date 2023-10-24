From Iran, Putin's Aide Warns USA For Sending Warships, Missiles To Middle East

Amid a volley of threats between the United States of America and Iran over the Israel-Hamas war, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited Tehran. Lavrov accused the US of escalating the risk of conflict in the Middle East by increasing its military deployment in the region. Meanwhile, the Joe Biden administration claimed that its troops in Iraq and Syria had come under attack from groups supported by Iran.
