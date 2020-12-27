COVID-19 Coronavirus Borg AI nanobot vaccine will neuter & cut off soul & allow spirits to steal body to make zombies

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020).What your church pastors are hiding from you about the COVID-19 zombie vaccine “Mark of the Beast” biometric ID tattoo microneedle patchThe COVID-19 zombie virus does 6 things:1) It sterilizes the human to stop reproducing babies.2) It cuts off your soul link to make you into a Borg hive-mind LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy sex magic spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Luciferian Satanist New Age Wicca witch globalist elites’ human child sex slave.3) It allows a nephilim giant demon spirit or chimera monster demon spirit to steal your body.4) It transfigures your body to the femtotech femtobot DNA chimera form at whatever 5G frequency combination key that is shot at you.5) It makes you lose your human soul, so that you will not be able to receive Jesus as Savior, who gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.6) It imitates our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ eternal glorified spiritual body that will be given to us real Christians at the rapture, by giving you Satan Lucifer’s counterfeit fake eternal life and counterfeit fake spiritual glorified body because of the femtotech femtobot nanite vampire regeneration technology, so that you will not be able to die even if half of your head is blown off, or your limbs are missing, or your internal organs are hanging out of your body.This is the reason why the Illuminati NWO Nazi faction Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars like Donald Trump and the Pfizer vaccine company CEO and NFL genetically-enhanced football players are refusing to take the vaccine, and only forcing the depopulation extermination human homo-sapiens specie cockroach-level creatures to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Even if they did take an injection, it would be most likely a fake vitamin injection and not the vaccine shot. The question that you should be asking is: Why doesn’t JD Farag and the millions and millions of other church pastors hide this God’s truth from you, even though they claim to have the Holy Spirit of God. Ask yourself that question. They do not want to be assassinated, and their families massacred, and their church donators and book customers leaving their churches thinking that their pastor has become a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine