World’s Elites Scheme At Secretive Closed Door Bilderberg Meeting in Lisbon

World’s Elites Scheme At Secretive Annual Bilderberg Meeting:Stacy Abrams, ChatGPT & Microsoft Chiefs Join Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla For Closed Door Meetings On ‘US Leadership’





Key leadership from companies like Microsoft, ChatGPT, and Google are convening with prime ministers, royalty, bank governors, army generals, and top US officials at the 2023 Bilderberg Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal to strategize about global affairs.





Artificial intelligence is the focus of the 69th annual secretive Bilderberg meeting.





Over 130 individuals from 23 countries will participate in the private, closed-door deliberations. The three-day event runs this year from May 18 to 21.









source:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/worlds-elites-scheme-secretive-annual-bilderberg-meeting-stacy/