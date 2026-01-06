The British Empire's Final Mistake -- America Is Repeating It by 2026

In November 1956, the British Empire lost its global superpower status in just 11 days. It wasn’t a war that destroyed them—it was debt. Now, as we approach 2026, the United States is facing the exact same mathematical reality.

In this documentary, we uncover the "Suez Moment" that ended British dominance and analyze the chilling parallels to the American economy today. Most people think empires fall slowly, but history shows that when the money runs out, the collapse happens overnight. From the 1956 Suez Crisis to the Congressional Budget Office’s dire warnings for 2026, the signs of a reserve currency crisis are everywhere.

Mirrored - The Wealth Historian

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!