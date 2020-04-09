BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

These drinks will help boosting your immune system to fight the Coronavirus.
World's Best
World's Best
78 followers
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • April 09, 2020
#staysafe #recipe #immuneboostingdrinks



Official website:
https://www.yumrecipe.in/

Like us on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/punjabkesari...

Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/yum.recipe/





Honey Lime Water

Serving - 1

INGREDIENTS
Honey - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Warm water - 250 milliliters
Lemon slice - for garnishing
Mint - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a serving glass, add 2 teaspoons honey, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 250 milliliters water and stir well.
2. Garnish with lemon slice and mint.
3. Serve.

Homemade Tomato Mint Juice

Servings - 2

INGREDIENTS
Ice cubes
Tomato - 410 grams
Ginger - 1 teaspoon
Mint - 1 tablespoon
Black salt - 1/4 teaspoon
Black pepper - 1/8 teaspoon
Mint - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving jar.
3. Garnish with mint.
4. Serve.

Beetroot Carrot Ginger Juice

Servings - 2

INGREDIENTS
Carrots - 260 grams
Beetroot - 170 grams
Apple - 185 grams
Ginger - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Lemon slice - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving glass.
3. Garnish with lemon slice.
4. Serve.

Apple Carrot Orange Juice

Servings - 2

INGREDIENTS
Ice cubes
Oranges - 245 grams
Apple - 160 grams
Carrots - 185 grams
Ginger - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Orange slice - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving glass.
3. Garnish with orange slice.
4. Serve.
Keywords
free speechcensorshipnewspoliticsgovernment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy