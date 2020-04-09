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These drinks will help boosting your immune system to fight the Coronavirus.
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210 views • April 09, 2020
#staysafe #recipe #immuneboostingdrinks
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Honey Lime Water
Serving - 1
INGREDIENTS
Honey - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Warm water - 250 milliliters
Lemon slice - for garnishing
Mint - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a serving glass, add 2 teaspoons honey, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 250 milliliters water and stir well.
2. Garnish with lemon slice and mint.
3. Serve.
Homemade Tomato Mint Juice
Servings - 2
INGREDIENTS
Ice cubes
Tomato - 410 grams
Ginger - 1 teaspoon
Mint - 1 tablespoon
Black salt - 1/4 teaspoon
Black pepper - 1/8 teaspoon
Mint - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving jar.
3. Garnish with mint.
4. Serve.
Beetroot Carrot Ginger Juice
Servings - 2
INGREDIENTS
Carrots - 260 grams
Beetroot - 170 grams
Apple - 185 grams
Ginger - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Lemon slice - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving glass.
3. Garnish with lemon slice.
4. Serve.
Apple Carrot Orange Juice
Servings - 2
INGREDIENTS
Ice cubes
Oranges - 245 grams
Apple - 160 grams
Carrots - 185 grams
Ginger - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Orange slice - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving glass.
3. Garnish with orange slice.
4. Serve.
Official website:
https://www.yumrecipe.in/
Like us on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/punjabkesari...
Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/yum.recipe/
Honey Lime Water
Serving - 1
INGREDIENTS
Honey - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Warm water - 250 milliliters
Lemon slice - for garnishing
Mint - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a serving glass, add 2 teaspoons honey, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 250 milliliters water and stir well.
2. Garnish with lemon slice and mint.
3. Serve.
Homemade Tomato Mint Juice
Servings - 2
INGREDIENTS
Ice cubes
Tomato - 410 grams
Ginger - 1 teaspoon
Mint - 1 tablespoon
Black salt - 1/4 teaspoon
Black pepper - 1/8 teaspoon
Mint - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving jar.
3. Garnish with mint.
4. Serve.
Beetroot Carrot Ginger Juice
Servings - 2
INGREDIENTS
Carrots - 260 grams
Beetroot - 170 grams
Apple - 185 grams
Ginger - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Lemon slice - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving glass.
3. Garnish with lemon slice.
4. Serve.
Apple Carrot Orange Juice
Servings - 2
INGREDIENTS
Ice cubes
Oranges - 245 grams
Apple - 160 grams
Carrots - 185 grams
Ginger - 2 teaspoons
Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
Orange slice - for garnishing
PREPARATION
1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a serving glass.
3. Garnish with orange slice.
4. Serve.
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