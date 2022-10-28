Create New Account
PATRICK LANCASTER: 27OCT22 - Russian (LPR) Forces Heavy Battle Combat Training for Advancing on Kharkov Ukraine
Published a month ago

Russian Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Forces Prepare For Heavy Push In Kharkov Region. In this report I show a unique and exclusive look into how the LPR forces prepare for battle In the Kharkov region. This location is a special training ground for the mobilization soldiers of the LPR to prepare for battle in the Kharkov region of Ukraine.

russiadonetskkhersonzaporizhzhiamariupolluganskukraine russia conflictukraine russia newsavdeevkaukraine breaking newsrussia invade ukraineukraine invade russiarussia and ukraine breaking newsukraine war frontlineukraine referendum 2022kherson ukraine referendumrussia referendum ukrainereferendom

