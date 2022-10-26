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Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
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Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Dr. Jennifer Daniels Turpentine Interview - Legacy 90.1 FM
This is a deleted interview with Dr. Jennifer Daniels that I had backed up from years ago, this interview was done by Legacy 90.1 FM.
This is an extensive interview with Dr. Jennifer Daniels, this interview with her is about using Turpentine for healing which is an ancient natural remedy that is also known as 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine.
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